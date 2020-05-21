Some SC tourist attractions prepare to reopen Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some tourist attractions in South Carolina are getting ready to reopen their doors Friday.
This comes as Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Thursday allowing certain attractions to reopen. The list of businesses now allowed to reopen includes places like amusement parks, zoos, museums, and arcades.
Dave and Buster’s in Columbia will reopen Friday at noon after being closed for two months. All games and rides will be spaced apart and some machines and games will be closed to promote social distancing.
“Everything will be indicated to make it very easy for the guests to understand how to play safely," said general manager D’ron McCrief.
McCrief said there will also be social distancing signs on the floor and all stools will be removed.
Hand sanitizer stations with gloves for guests to use will be spread out throughout the arcade for customers.
"We’re going to have dedicated employees that we normally did not have prior that that’s their only job to wipe down surfaces with the sanitizers, cleaning solutions, things like that to make sure we keep surfaces clean," McCrief explained.
While businesses were just given the guidelines Thursday, McCrief said he and his staff members have been working 12-hour days over the past week to get the building ready to go as soon as they were given the green light to reopen.
“We didn’t think it was going to happen, but it did, and we’re ready for it," he said.
Stars and Strikes bowling and arcade in Irmo will reopen on Tuesday. Managers said they need a little more time to train and bring back staff.
The Grand in downtown Columbia is hopeful it will be allowed to resume its full services, including games and boutique bowling. Staff said they’ve reached out to the governor for guidance since bowling alleys are still on the list of businesses to remain closed.
“I think in time they will get open,” McCrief said. “As long as we continue to do what we’re doing with the safety precautions that we’ve put in place and the community trusts that we’re taking good care of the safety aspect, they’ll come out to us. It will take a little time, but we’ll get back to where we need to be."
The accelerateSC task force has compiled a 10-page list of recommended guidelines for these businesses to help them understand how to keep both employees and customers safe. The group said its motivation behind reopening these attractions in time for Memorial Day weekend is to try to spread out the crowds expected at the state’s beaches this weekend.
Movie theaters, concert venues, race tracks, and nightclubs still remain closed.
