SC patients with COVID-19 get Remdesivir for treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina health officials say the state now has a limited supply of Remdesivir, the drug that got emergency use authorization from the FDA to treat patients with COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical company that owns the drug, Gilead Sciences, donated doses of Remdesivir to the federal government.
South Carolina got its first vials of the drug earlier this month, officials said. It was enough to treat 66 patients.
Remdesivir was shown to shorten the recovery time of some COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial, the FDA said.
So far, doctors of 59 patients across the state have requested, and received, Remdesivir. It’s a five-day treatment course.
South Carolina health officials developed a system to decide which patients would get the drug.
“Working non-stop last week, the Remdesivir advisory committee developed a clinically informed, ethical framework for allocation of the medication to South Carolinians to ensure the process is fair, equitable, patient-centered and clinically sound,” said Dr. Dee Ford, Professor of Medicine and Interim Division Director, Pulmonary, Critical Care, & Sleep Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Since the initial doses of the drug were provided to South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they have received an additional supply.
Doctors with COVID-19 patients can request Remdesivir. Once a request is reviewed and the patient is approved through the system the state set up, doctors can get their request fulfilled within a day, DHEC said.
