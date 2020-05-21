SC announces 199 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The percent positive graphs show trends in the percent of cases of COVID-19 relative to the number of tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively. The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for May 20, 199) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for May 20, 4,836), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (4.1% for May 20).