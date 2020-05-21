LIVE: State education leaders discuss summer programming during AccelerateED meeting

AccelerateED: State education leaders discuss summer programming
By Laurel Mallory | May 21, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 3:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman will lead a meeting of the AccelerateED task force Thursday at 3 p.m.

Thursday’s meeting will focus on draft recommendations for summer programming.

This is the agenda for the meeting:

  1. Chair’s Remarks – Kathy Coleman
  2. Superintendent’s Update – Superintendent Molly Spearman
  3. Educator Feedback Update – Ryan Brown
  4. Discussion of Recommendations for Summer Learning
  5. Next Steps
  6. Adjourn

