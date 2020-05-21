LIVE: State education leaders discuss summer programming during AccelerateED meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman will lead a meeting of the AccelerateED task force Thursday at 3 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed
Thursday’s meeting will focus on draft recommendations for summer programming.
This is the agenda for the meeting:
- Chair’s Remarks – Kathy Coleman
- Superintendent’s Update – Superintendent Molly Spearman
- Educator Feedback Update – Ryan Brown
- Discussion of Recommendations for Summer Learning
- Next Steps
- Adjourn
