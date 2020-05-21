GoFundMe account created for surviving children of St. Matthews mother killed in domestic violence incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family of a St. Matthews woman who was killed in a domestic violence incident along with two of her four daughters.
The family of Shanta Stroman Singleton set up the account to support Shantasia and Trevanna Stroman, Singleton’s two surviving daughters.
On May 17, 2020 Shanta and her two daughters, Essence and Trevay Stroman, were shot and killed by Gabriel Jordan.
So far the account has raised $6,344 of its $30,000 goal.
No funeral arrangements have been made for Singleton and her daughters at this time.
If you would like to donate click here.
