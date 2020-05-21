Fort Jackson officials say they have more COVID-19 recoveries than active cases

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Leadership at Fort Jackson said of the COVID-19 cases on post, more people have recovered than have an active infection as of Thursday.
No one who got the virus at Fort Jackson is currently hospitalized, leaders said.
In fact, the first two soldiers to recover from the coronavirus graduated Basic Combat Training on May 14.
Fort Jackson leadership said they used contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as new health guidelines.
“The screening and health protection procedures put in place early at Fort Jackson helped protect the trainees and all the workforce,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We had early adoption of abiding by stringent protocols designed to prevent, detect and contain COVID-19 outbreaks.”
New military recruits are screened for the virus and Fort Jackson is now testing for COVID-19, as well, before recruits begin training.
During the first two weeks of training, Fort Jackson said they are doing more to help limit exposure by keeping trainees with others who sleep in the same bay.
“Basic training is still 10 weeks but this new model helps stop the spread of COVID-19 and if a trainee does have symptoms, the virus can easily be contained,” said 165th Brigade Commander Col. Eric Flesch. “This gives us two weeks to use social distancing techniques before trainees start more interactive training.”
Other measures in place include changes in morning and night routines, as well as daily temperature checks, leaders said.
“We will continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and welfare of Army personnel and our local community,” Beagle said. “Fort Jackson must continue their mission training new soldiers to meet the needs of the Army and defend America.”
