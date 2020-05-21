FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for strong storms; more storms for your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We have an Alert Day posted for your Friday as more showers and storms roll in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A shower is possible east early (20%). Some patchy fog is also possible. Lows will be in the 60s overnight.
· Friday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking strong storms that could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chance is around 40% for now.
· Your Memorial Day Weekend does not look like a washout. However, have your rain gear nearby. Some showers and storm are in your forecast.
· Rain chances are around 30-40% from Saturday through Monday. We'll watch the forecast closely for you. Highs will be in the 80s, possibly close to 90 degrees by Saturday and Sunday for some communities.
· Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A shower is possible early east (20%). Most areas will be dry. Some patchy fog is also possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.
Friday is an Alert Day! While a few isolated showers are possible Friday morning, we'll likely a better chance for scattered rain and strong storms by late afternoon and evening.
Any storms that develop Friday will likely bring strong, gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and localized flooding. Turn around, don't drown. Rain chances are around 40% for now. We'll keep you posted for any changes. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
For your Memorial Day Weekend, we're not expecting a washout, but a few showers and storms are in your forecast. Rain chances are around 30-40% from Saturday through Monday. Some forecast models are calling for higher rain chances Sunday and Monday. We'll fine tune the forecast for you. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas will be close to 90 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with a isolated shower or storm each day (20% chance).
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Shower Early (20%). Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers and Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
