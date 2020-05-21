Deputies searching for missing Alabama man after vehicle found in S.C.

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing from Alabama believed to have a medical condition requiring attention.
Phillip Rawlings, Jr., 42, was reported as a missing person in Montgomery, Alabama on March 31. Deputies say his vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon on St. Helena Island. Investigators believe his vehicle had been abandoned for at least three days.
They were able to trace the owner through a license plate check.
An incident report filed in Alabama states Rawlings’ family says he has a medical condition that requires attention.
Deputies and the sheriff’s office’s bloodhound team and aviation unit are searching the area for him.
Rawlings is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
