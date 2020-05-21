CPD investigating deadly shooting at Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that has killed one man Thursday.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at 100 Lorick Circle. Officials said the man who died was found by officers with an upper body injury. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Details regarding what led to the shooting have not been released. Investigators have been interviewing people to gather more information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
