Columbia College to resume in-person instruction for fall semester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Columbia College have announced plans to resume in-person instruction on campus for the fall semester.
Columbia College will begin classes on August 24.
“All our classes have 30 or fewer students. With 75% of our classes having 20 or fewer students and an average class size of 13, there are sufficient classrooms to accommodate all classes with social distancing,” said Columbia College Provost Madeline Schep.
College officials have also announced the elimination of Fall Break for the upcoming semester as well as the transition to virtual instruction following Thanksgiving break.
Exam week at Columbia College will begin December 6 and graduation is scheduled to take place on December 11.
