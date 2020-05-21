Civil rights group urges state’s prison system to release some inmates due to COVID-19 cases

“In commencing this Proceeding, Petitioners ask that this Court direct Respondents to use their existing authority to take immediate action to provide the protection to which the Petitioners and others are entitled,” court documents state. “Respondents have failed to address the undeniable fact that the COVID-19 pandemic presents a particularly deadly risk to prisoners who live in close proximity under less than sanitary conditions. In particular, Respondents have refused to take any meaningful action to reduce the prison population, to allow for any meaningful social distance, to implement a rational testing protocol, to isolate and provide appropriate care for those who may already be ill, or to continue necessary treatment for those with other serious medical issues.”