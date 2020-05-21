City of Columbia announces reopening dates for parks, athletic fields, gyms and more

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, the City of Columbia released its schedule and plan to reopen parks and park facilities.
On May 12, greenways, open spaces and trails opened to the public, but parks and their facilities remain closed at this time.
While some things will begin to reopen, pools will remain closed until further notice. Also, special events, summer camps and rentals of park facilities are canceled until further notice.
- Phase 1 -- Outdoor Greenways and Open Spaces -- May 12, 2020
- Phase 2 -- Tennis Courts and Athletic Fields -- May 25, 2020
- Phase 3 -- Park Amenities -- June 8, 2020
- Phase 4 -- Recreation Facilities/Gyms/Wellness -- June 22, 2020
- Phase 5 -- Tournaments/League Play -- August 3, 2020
Visitors must adhere to the following guidelines to protect public health:
- Maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times
- Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements
- Follow the governor’s executive order regarding gatherings, “Congregation or gatherings of people in groups of three or more is prohibited”
- Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed
Here’s a detailed look at the plan to reopen parks and facilities:
Right now, greenways and trails are open from sunrise to sundown. The city previously provided the following list of places that have walking trails:
- Busby Street Community Center, 1135 Busby Street
- Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive
- E.B. Session, 3304 Beaumont Avenue
- Elmwood/Roy Lynch, 2120 Lincoln Street
- Finlay Park, 930 Laurel Street
- Granby Park, 100 Catawba Street
- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
- MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Riverfront Park (South), 312 Laurel Street
- Riverfront Park (North), 4122 River Drive
- Rosewood Park, 915 Elm Avenue
- South East Park, 951 Hazelwood Road
- South Edisto Park, 1914 Wiley Street
- St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Vista Greenway, 841 Taylor Street
