CDC: Surfaces, objects not a main way COVID-19 is spread

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The spread of COVID-19 may not be transmitted on surfaces as easily as previously thought.
According to the CDC website, the novel coronavirus spreads easily from person to person but “the virus does not spread easily in other ways.”
The site states that the main way the virus is spread is not from touching surfaces or objects.
"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus,” the site reads.
The CDC also states the virus is not thought to be spread from animals to people and vice versa.
The CDC maintains the best way to protect yourself and others for contacting the coronavirus is to maintain social distancing, wash your hands and routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
It is not clear when the guidelines on surface spread were changed.
