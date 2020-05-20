SCHP: Driver dies following collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a collision in Lee County on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of SC Highway 441 and Green Lane.
The driver of a 2011 Ford truck disregarded a stop sign on Green Lane and hit the side of a 2004 Dodge truck, which was headed south on SC 441, according to officials. The driver of the Dodge truck was taken by EMS to a Columbia hospital where they died from the injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the Ford truck was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia. His condition is unknown at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
