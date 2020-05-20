SCDC: Rock Hill couple arrested for furnishing contraband to McCormick Correctional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Rock Hill couple has been arrested in connection with furnishing contraband to an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution.
Melanie Lace Rader, 33, has been charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of hashish with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Bryan Christian Gamble, 34, has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
The charges stem from a month-long investigation involving Rader, Gamble, and an inmate at McCormick.
Officials say multiple packages containing methamphetamines and marijuana were mailed to the inmate and intercepted at the prison.
A search of Rader’s Rock Hill residence found other drugs packaged in small amounts, including 7.5 grams of meth packaged in 15 duct-tape bundles, 23.4 grams of hashish packed in one bundle, and 1.6 grams of cocaine packaged in one bundle. Inside the cocaine bundle were eight smaller packages each containing .2 grams of cocaine labeled “venom.”
SC Department of Corrections, along with the York County Sheriff’s Department, are continuing to investigate this case. More charges are expected.
