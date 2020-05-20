SC Housing authorizes $5 Million for COVID-19 rental assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Housing will be providing approximately $5 million in emergency rental assistance to South Carolinians facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will provide emergency housing assistance on behalf of renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave.
Eligible households could receive up to $1,500, with payments made directly to landlords or management companies. Relief will be provided as a one-time lump sum toward tenants’ rent payments.
The program will be administered through SC Thrive, a statewide nonprofit agency that provides services to individuals and families throughout the state.
To be eligible for program assistance, applicants must be South Carolina residents, have a maximum household income at or below 80% of the area median oncome for the county in which they reside, and provide documentation demonstrating how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their employment or income beginning March 10 or later.
Qualified applicants can apply here.
Income eligibility for each SC county can be found here.
