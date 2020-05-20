SC governor allowing tourist attractions to reopen Friday, May 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster just announced numerous attractions across the state can reopen beginning Friday, May 22.
McMaster said attractions large and small may reopen on Friday, in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Attractions that may reopen include the following:
- Zoos
- Museums
- Aquariums
- Planetariums
- Historic buildings and sites
- Water parks
- Amusement park rides
- Go-Kart tracks
- Bingo facilities
- Miniature golf facilities
- Arcades
- Indoor child play areas
- Laser tag
- Escape rooms
- Ziplines
- Bumper cars
- Climbing walls
- Batting cages
- Pool halls
- Ice skating rinks
- Roller skating rinks
- Outdoor and indoor paintball parks
- Ropes courses
- Skate parks
- Pony rides
- Ferris wheels
- Carousels
- Slingshots/reverse bungee rides/swing rides
The governor’s accelerateSC task force has issued guidelines to these businesses to reopen safely, he said. Click or tap here to read those.
McMaster also announced youth and adult sports leagues may begin practicing on May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15.
The governor pointed out that some attractions will remain closed -- including movie theaters, concert venues, race tracks, bowling alleys, adult entertainment, night clubs and spectator sports.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said people must continue to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
She said “businesses don’t spread the virus, people spread the virus.”
The governor also reiterated the coronavirus is a dangerous virus as he echoed Bell’s statements.
Wednesday’s announcement comes one day after state leaders made the suggestion to reopen attractions during an accelerateSC meeting.
They wanted to reopen attractions in time for Memorial Day weekend, saying it would “spread out” crowds seen at the state’s beaches last weekend.
