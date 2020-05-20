2 people killed in Eastover house fire

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have died following a house fire in Eastover early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Chain Gang Road.
When firefighters arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames.
Crews first found one person outside the house with “significant injuries” and rushed that person to the hospital.
Officials said the second person was found in the home after the fire was extinguished.
The Richland County Coroner confirmed both people have died, but they have not yet been identified.
Investigators with the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into the fire.
