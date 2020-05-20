McLeod Health, Prisma Health and DHEC to offer free mobile COVID-19 testing

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - McLeod Health, Prisma Health and DHEC have partnered to host a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Clarendon County. Prescreening is not required, and specimen collection is free.
Patients will be contacted within 48-72 hours with the results of their test.
The event will be held at the Manning Junior High School, 1101 W L Hamilton Road, Manning, SC 29102 on Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other partners include:
- Clarendon School District 2
- Clarendon County Administration
- Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department
- Mayor of Manning Julia Nelson
- South Carolina Department of Transportation
- South Carolina National Guard
- South Carolina Army National Guard
- South Carolina Air National Guard
