McLeod Health, Prisma Health and DHEC to offer free mobile COVID-19 testing

By WIS News 10 Staff | May 20, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 9:13 AM

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - McLeod Health, Prisma Health and DHEC have partnered to host a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Clarendon County. Prescreening is not required, and specimen collection is free.

Patients will be contacted within 48-72 hours with the results of their test.

The event will be held at the Manning Junior High School, 1101 W L Hamilton Road, Manning, SC 29102 on Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other partners include:

  • Clarendon School District 2
  • Clarendon County Administration
  • Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department
  • Mayor of Manning Julia Nelson
  • South Carolina Department of Transportation
  • South Carolina National Guard
  • South Carolina Army National Guard
  • South Carolina Air National Guard

