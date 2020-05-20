LIVE AT 4PM: SC governor to share update on COVID-19 outbreak response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the state’s coronavirus outbreak response.
At 4 p.m., the governor will join public health officials for a news conference.
One day ago, McMaster hosted an accelerateSC meeting to discuss reopening more of the economy. During the meeting, some state leaders suggested reopening attractions in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The governor said he thought it was a “good recommendation.” It’s unclear if he will address reopening attractions on Wednesday, but it is possible.
This story will be updated.
