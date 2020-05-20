Gaston man arrested on child porn charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old Lexington County man on three child pornography charges.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, David Hawkins was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The attorney general’s office said investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Hawkins. According to investigators, Hawkins encouraged a child to “produce and send sexually explicit images.” Hawkins is also accused of soliciting sex from the child and sending sexually explicit pictures to a child.
Hawkins has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
