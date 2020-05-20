FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and flooding tonight into Thursday, then more showers this weekend

Tonight is a First Alert. We're tracking scattered showers and storms for parts of the area tonight. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for some minor flooding. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands until Thursday morning. Turn around, don't drown. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible late. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.