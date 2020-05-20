FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and flooding tonight into Thursday, then more showers this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Watch out for more rain and potential flooding tonight into Thursday. A few more showers are in your weekend forecast, too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Flash Flood Watch continues for parts of the Midlands until Thursday morning.
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few scattered showers and storms are possible for parts of the Midlands. Heavy downpours are possible, which could produce some minor flooding. Turn around, don’t drown.
· More showers and isolated storms are in your forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday, then in the mid 80s by Friday.
· Your Memorial Day Weekend does not look like a washout. However, have your rain gear nearby. Some showers are possible.
· Rain chances are around 30-40% from Saturday through Monday. We'll watch the forecast closely for you. Highs will be in the 80s, possibly close to 90 degrees by Saturday for some communities.
· Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We're tracking scattered showers and storms for parts of the area tonight. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for some minor flooding. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands until Thursday morning. Turn around, don't drown. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible late. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
As an upper-level low meanders near the Palmetto State into Thursday and Friday, our weather will remain a bit unsettled. So, keep your rain gear handy.
On Thursday, prepare for some showers and/or storms during the morning, then again in the afternoon for parts of the Midlands. Some localized or minor flooding is possible. Again, turn around, don't drown. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. In fact, some peeks of sunshine are possible during the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
For your Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will likely drop into the area, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30% for now. We'll keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
For your Memorial Day Weekend, we're not expecting a washout, but a few showers and storms will be possible. Rain chances are around 30% for now from Saturday through Monday. We'll fine tune the forecast for you. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas will be close to 90 degrees by Saturday.
High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next week.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Scattered Showers & Storms (80%). Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40-50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
