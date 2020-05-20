FIRST ALERT: Expect Waves of Heavy Rain Wednesday

Von Gaskin's Wednesday May 20 morning forecast
By Von Gaskin | May 20, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 5:34 AM

HEADLINES

There is a “Marginal” Risk of strong storms for most of the Midlands today.

Waves of heavy rain will move into the Midlands again today from the west.

The rain may lead to minor flooding in areas that have seen significant rain over the past few days.

Temperatures will drop dramatically today. Expect daytime highs in the middle 70s.

SUMMARY

The unsettled and soggy weather pattern will continue for the next several days. A complicated weather system continues to impact the forecast in South Carolina.

A stationary front will remain over the area. Area of low pressure will develop along the boundary. The entire system will move east over South Carolina. That will give us ongoing rain chances into Friday.

