Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Eastover house fire

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have died following a house fire in Eastover early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Chain Gang Road.
When firefighters arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames.
Crews first found one person outside the house on the rear porch “significant injuries”. The second person was found in the home in the hallways near the rear door after the fire was extinguished.
The Richland County Coroner confirmed both individuals have died. They have been identified as 59-year-old Karl Williams and 50-year-old Tracey Williams.
Karl was transported by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hosptial where he was pronounced dead. Tracey was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy revealed that both victims died as a result of smoke inhalation.
The Coroner’s Office and investigators with the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into the fire.
