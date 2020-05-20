Carolina Pines awaiting results of experimental COVID-19 treatments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health professionals at the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in the Pee Dee are awaiting the results of two experimental COVID-19 treatments. Right now, there is no FDA-approved treatment for the virus, driving medical experts around the world to find what’s most effective.
The Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has recently joined these efforts, testing out both new and even older techniques in search of the best way to combat COVID-19. It’s the first hospital in the Pee Dee region to do this.
One experimental treatment being tested there is the drug Remdesivir, which has been given FDA approval for emergency use only. It’s said to insert itself into the virus and stop it from replicating. Wednesday, May 20 Carolina Pines is expected to finish up a five-day study, on five patients. Each one met criteria established by DHEC, and received a daily dose of Remdesivir though IV.
The hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Sponseller, says they decided to try out a second experimental treatment after seeing a study done at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia. It’s called therapeutic plasma exchange, and has been used in the past to treat other life-threatening infections.
“That is a process we are seeing a lot of hope with. We’ve seen some significant improvements over the last couple of days. We’re taking out the plasma that we think is causing all the damage. We’re removing all that from the body and we’re 100% exchanging and giving fresh plasma. It’s one thing to get them through the process, but then it’s another thing to give them time to make sure they fully recover,” said Dr. Sponseller.
In partnership with the American Red Cross, this exchange is done over the course of three days. So far, two Carolina Pines patients have undergone this treatment, which is different from the convalescent plasma treatment.
Dr. Sponseller says, when using convalescent plasma, sometimes patients get better as early as the next day, 12 hours later.
"With convalescent plasma, we see their inflammatory markers dramatically reduced, but three days, four days later we’re seeing those inflammatory markers go back up. The difference is, what we’re doing is we’re taking the infected plasma, removing it from the body. At the same time, we’re replacing it with normal plasma, and once we’ve calmed down the inflammatory response in the body, then we add the antibody convalescent plasma,” Dr. Sponseller says.
If the therapeutic plasma exchange turns out to be successful, doctors say the next challenge will be meeting the high demand for plasma.
Even once these trials are complete at Carolina Pines, officials say it will be several weeks before we know the results so that doctors can study the long-term effects of these potential COVID-19 treatments.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.