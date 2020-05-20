Bond denied for additional suspect charged in Ocean Blvd. shooting in Myrtle Beach, hearing deferred for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied for one of the two additional suspects arrested and charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that injured several people.
Dennis Stewart and Antonio Brown Jr., both of Cheraw, appeared before Judge Glenn Ohanesian at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Both are charged with eight counts of attempted murder.
Ohanesian denied bond for Stewart, stating he believes the defendant is a danger to the community and a flight risk since he lives outside the jurisdiction.
Stewart, who plans to apply for a public defender, will next be in court on July 10.
In Brown’s case, the judge could not set a bond and the hearing was deferred to circuit court.
According to Ohanesian, Brown was out on bond already with an ankle monitor for a previous attempted murder charge out of Chesterfield County.
Brown said he has his own attorney, although that representative was not present for Wednesday morning’s bond hearing. His next appearance is also set for July 10.
A victim’s advocate spoke during the hearings, stating the victims said they were traumatized by what happened on May 17.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock also addressed the court, saying what transpired over the weekend on Ocean Boulevard was senseless and won’t be tolerated.
This was the second bond hearing this week for four of the suspects facing charges tied to Sunday’s shooting.
On Tuesday, 20-year-old Quandre Tyson and 17-year-old Anthony Griffin, both of Pageland, were each denied bond during a separate hearing. They face seven counts each of attempted murder for their alleged role in the shooting that injured several.
Police also announced that Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, who they said is active duty in the U.S. Navy, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. They said he is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He also faces seven counts of attempted murder.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, was also arrested and charged in the case. He is charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said a juvenile was also taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.
