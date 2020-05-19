UofSC ramps up its contact tracing program as it prepare for next fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contact tracers have become an integral part of combatting the spread of COVID-19. Their job is to trace those who have come in contact with a positive case and notify them of their exposure.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on May 11 that they had identified more than 1,800 contact tracers, and during an accelerateSC meeting on May 19, they added that they have a goal to hire 1,000 contact tracers by June 1st. DHEC isn’t the only one focusing on contact tracing; the University of South Carolina is ramping up their own contact tracing program as they prepare to welcome students back to campus in a few short months.
Dr. Rebecca Caldwell, the UofSC Director of Strategic Health Initiatives, who is heading up the new contact tracing program, said that campus life is naturally a close contact one, and while they are working to create as much social distancing as possible in areas like the classrooms and cafeterias, they are also getting a team of contact tracers ready for if a student does test positive, making sure it doesn’t lead to a large outbreak.
“The higher ed experience is designed to be a close contact one, the close contact is what we love about higher ed,” Dr. Caldwell said. “We envision and really value that people are elbow to elbow at lab benches, in the classroom, out in the field with their facility, going to student board meetings, working out at the gym, that’s what we value about the campus, so there’s a lot to do to try to engineer the experience to create as much social distancing as possible.”
However, Dr. Rebecca Caldwell said the close contact in the classrooms, dorms, cafeterias, and libraries presents unique challenges for combatting potential outbreaks on campus, and contact tracers will be a key tool to combatting this in the Fall.
“The nature of the collegiate experience is that you might move through 6 or 8 buildings in an average day, so I think our interviews will be longer and more extensive,” Dr. Caldwell said.
Dr. Caldwell said the way the process works is once the University is notified of a positive case, a contact tracer will call the student. First, the tracer will make sure that the student’s medical needs are met, and they have a plan for quarantining. She said the contact tracer then conducts an interview about where the student might have been exposed to the virus, and who they have come into contact with.
“We have kind of written out a script and we’ll just start with: Have you been to campus? How did you get there? Which classes did you attend in person?” Dr. Caldwell said.
She said that they are following the CDC’s guidelines for what is considered close contact. It includes people who live together or have been within 6 feet for 10-15 minutes. She said the contact tracer then works to identify and notify all students or community members who might be at risk of exposure to speak with them about getting tested for COVID-19 and potentially isolating.
“Eventually, we will have a list of folks we will reach out to, without breaking anyone’s confidentiality, and say we wanted to let you know that you may have been exposed, and let’s talk about the Medica and what testing makes sense, as well as explaining what quarantining is, asking them if they have a safe place to go and so on,” Dr. Caldwell said.
Dr. Caldwell said the University is working in close contact with DHEC to make sure they are meeting DHEC’s expectations, giving them all the data they need, and they aren’t duplicating work.
“We’ve just continued to kind of mutually agree that it probably makes sense for USC to standup their own contact tracing, and then work hand in hand, kind of using the same best practices that DHEC is going to be using across the state,” Dr. Caldwell said.
She said testing for the virus and antibodies will be an integral part of their contact tracing efforts.
“If there’s an active infection then we want to be tracing their contacts, and if they have antibodies, then we think it probably means it’s not someone we necessarily need to quarantine,” Dr. Caldwell said.
She said that formulas indicate they need about 4 full-time contact tracers for the size of the student body, and they plan to use some staff at Student Health Services but are also looking to hire students four to eight graduate students at the Arnold School of Public Health. Dr. Rebecca Caldwell also said University officials are working on strategies to increase social distancing within the classroom and in common areas around campus.
