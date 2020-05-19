UofSC ramps up its contact tracing program as it prepare for next fall

“The higher ed experience is designed to be a close contact one, the close contact is what we love about higher ed,” Dr. Caldwell said. “We envision and really value that people are elbow to elbow at lab benches, in the classroom, out in the field with their facility, going to student board meetings, working out at the gym, that’s what we value about the campus, so there’s a lot to do to try to engineer the experience to create as much social distancing as possible.”