UofSC president, highest-paid coaches among those to take voluntary pay cut starting in July
May 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 4:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced that President Bob Caslen and the school’s three highest-paid coaches -- Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley, and Frank Martin -- are just a few university employees who will have volunteered to have their pay cut by 10% for Fiscal Year 2020-21.

“The reduction is part of a cost-saving strategy to help offset the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on university operations,” the university said in a statement on their website. “The voluntary reduction is expected to save more than $1.2 million in the upcoming fiscal year.”

UofSC Athletics Director Ray Tanner is also taking a voluntary 10% pay cut along with members of President Caslen’s cabinet.

The university also announced other cost-saving measures including delaying capital construction projects, deferring non-critical maintenance, filling only mission-critical positions, and postponing faculty merit raises among other measures.

UofSC also noted it is considering developing furlough plans.

