UofSC announces virtual commencement ceremonies to take place in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen announced the university would now hold virtual commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I know this is disappointing news, but please know our decision was made after much deliberation and in consultation with public health experts and venue professionals,” Caslen wrote in a message on the university’s website. “While we would have enjoyed nothing more than to welcome you and your families back for a ceremony in August, we don’t believe it will be safe for large in-person gatherings over the summer in the midst of the unprecedented global health crisis we are facing.”
In March, the university postponed in-person commencement ceremonies while announcing campus closures. However, the university’s virtual ceremonies have been set to take place in August. Caslen said that the details of the ceremonies will be announced later. He also added that the university hopes to have university graduates “back to campus to celebrate at a later date once it’s safe again to host large gatherings.”
Dates for the commencement exercises will be announced at a later date.
