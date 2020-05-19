Richland Library to host tele-town hall meeting to share resources for senior citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to help senior citizens who live in Richland County find resources during the pandemic, Richland Library will be hosting a tele-town hall event on May 21 at 6:30 p.m.
During the meeting, representatives from Richland Library, AARP, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Senior Resources will be on the call to offer information on several different topics. Among the topics that will be addressed during the meeting are financial security, medical concerns and prescriptions, crime prevention, and the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program.
The meeting will also have a question-and-answer session for senior citizens to ask about anything they may need more information about.
To participate in the meeting, call 1-855-756-7520 ext. 60644#.
For more information, call 803-587-3637.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.