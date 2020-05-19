McCormick Correctional cadet arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cadet from the McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested and fired following a contraband incident.
Zatwon Mason Jr., 19, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, manufacturing/distribution of marijuana and attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner.
On May 18 Mason was searched and found to be in possession of 550 grams of marijuana, 143 grams of cocaine, 10 cell phones, cigarettes, rolling papers, and loose tobacco.
According to arrest warrants, he was attempting to sell the contraband to inmates.
He was fired after his arrest.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.