Former Gamecock Jeffery gives back to high school alma mater by paying for senior posters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When seniors at Calhoun County High arrived on campus to check in supplies to end the school year, they were in for quite the surprise.
Posters with the seniors’ pictures printed on them were displayed on the campus. The posters were paid for by Calhoun County alum and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.
“I am honored and blessed to help celebrate the accomplishments of these amazing students”, Jeffery said in a statement. “I want them to know that the community is proud of them and wishing them continued success in their lives.”
Jeffery attended Calhoun County from 2005 to 2009. While there, the Super Bowl champion garnered attention on the football field and on the basketball court. Jeffery led the Saints on the hardwood to four straight state championships while amassing a 109-1 record that included 102 consecutive victories.
Despite his success in hoops, Jeffery went on to sign with Steve Spurrier and the South Carolina Gamecocks as a wide receiver. During his time at Carolina, Jeffery recorded 183 career catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns.
In 2012, Jeffery was selected in the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears in the second round. Jeffery spent five years with the Bears before signing with the Eagles in 2017. One year after signing with Philadelphia, Jeffery helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.
Jeffery has made it a point to give back to his hometown when possible. In 2017, he hosted a free football camp in St. Matthews.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.