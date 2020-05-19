FIRST ALERT: Wednesday is an Alert Day for heavy rain, strong storms & potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking another round of showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands into Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few scattered showers and storms are possible for parts of the Midlands. Heavy downpours are possible, which could produce some minor flooding.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms through the day. Some flooding is possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· More showers and isolated storms are in your forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 80 Thursday, then in the mid 80s Friday.
· Memorial Day Weekend does not look like a washout. However, have your rain gear nearby. Some showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We're tracking scattered showers and storms for parts of the area tonight. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Watch out for some localized flooding. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible late. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. We're tracking an ample amount of moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean along with an upper-level low moving in from our northwest. These ingredients will create a round of showers and storms across the area Wednesday.
Some storms could produce heavy rain and some minor flooding in a few areas. Remember, turn around, don't drown! Rain chances are around 80% Wednesday. We'll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Wednesday.
We have more wet weather in your forecast Thursday and Friday as the upper-level low meanders near the Palmetto. That means, keep your rain gear handy. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Thursday, then in the mid 80s on Friday.
For your Memorial Day Weekend, we’re not expecting a washout, but a few showers and storms will be possible, especially Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Monday. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm. The chance of rain is 20% for now.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Lows in the lower 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
