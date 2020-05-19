First Alert Forecast: Strong storms, areas of heavy rain today and Wednesday

First Alert posted for Tuesday and Wednesday for strong showers and isolated strong storms that may leading to flooding.
Tropical Storm Arthur will continue to weaken and move away from the US. Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to weaken to an area of low pressure and approach Bermuda with winds of about 35mph.
The system will continue to move away from he US and not have an impact on our forecast.
Expect areas of rain off and on Tuesday into Wednesday.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend.
SUMMARY
A front is approaching the area from the west. We are expecting waves of scattered showers and additional rain totals of 1-2 inches in most areas. Now that we have seen about an inch of rain in some areas, flooding is possible and of greater risk as the rain moves in today.
Temperatures will cool down to the 70s for a few days this week as the unsettled weather continues into the weekend.
