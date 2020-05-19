Chapin residents say they’re trapped by floodwater every time there’s heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No way in, no way out. Neighbors in Chapin say every time it rains on their street, they're trapped in by floodwater because of a cleared tract of land that now allows the water to freely flow onto their properties.
"We were blocked in from both sides of our road," said homeowner Amanda Scott. "We couldn't get out either way because the water was flooding the road."
Scott says any time there’s heavy rain, run-off from a new housing development rushes down and floods Limestone Road in Chapin, often leaving homeowners and their families trapped until it clears away.
"The more often it happens, the worse it gets," she said. "So I'm afraid of what will happen in a year or two if a hurricane comes."
Trees that blocked the area where Scott's home sits used to act as a buffer to help stop the rainwater from flooding the street. She says they've had problems ever since the land was cleared 2-3 years ago.
"The more it happens without those trees there as a filter, the more water comes down," she said. "We have been trying for so long to contact the developer, DHEC, different state agencies, to get someone out here to help us and we're at a loss at this point."
We’ve reached out to Lexington County officials to find out if there’s anything that can be done to help.
