Soda City Comic Con canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, officials announced the cancellation of this year’s Soda City Comic Con.
The popular event, which has been held since 2015, was set to take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on August 22-23.
“Given the current environment and with a heavy heart, we have decided to cancel the 2020 Soda City Comic Con,” event officials wrote in a message posted on the Soda City Comic Con Facebook page. “We do not take this decision lightly, as many hours have been dedicated to planning the 2020 event.”
While this year’s event has been canceled, officials are now hoping to hold the event next year on August 21 and 22.
Patrons who purchased tickets will be contacted regarding refunds.
