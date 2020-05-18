SC gyms, fitness facilities reopen for the first time in nearly two months

The governor’s task force recommends only operating at 20% or five people per every 1,000 square feet, so Stronghold is only allowing 50 people inside the gym at one time. "We’re following all of the guidelines. We have them posted right by the door as you walk in. I’ve been watching the floor this morning. Everybody’s been very diligent about cleaning everything. We’ve got people wearing masks, so I think everybody seems to be glad to back working out, and they’re willing to do what they need to to be able to stay," said Stronghold personal trainer Kim Shumaker.