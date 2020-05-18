Democrats: Fired watchdog was looking into Saudi arms sales

Trump's firing of Linick late Friday was done at Pompeo's recommendation and is effective in 30 days. Over the weekend, congressional aides had suggested that it may have been prompted by a probe into allegations that the secretary had ordered a staffer to pick up take-out food, collect dry cleaning for him and his wife, and care for their dog. While problematic, such allegations are unlikely to result in any kind of severe consequence against Pompeo if proved correct.