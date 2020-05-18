Newberry Co. Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Johnston Street and Coates Street.
The accident occurred on May 16 at approximately 2:15 a.m.
Keshad Boyd, 26, was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where he was later pronounced deceased due to injures sustained in the collision.
On May 18 Newberry Coroner Laura Kneece performed an autopsy and determined Boyd was not wearing his seat belt.
This incident is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Newberry Police Department.
