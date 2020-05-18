Mother, 2 children shot to death near St. Matthews identified

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - A mother and her two children who died in a shooting at a home in Calhoun County have been identified.
The shooting happened Sunday, May 17 at a house just outside the city limits of St. Matthews on Bugleflower Lane, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. and discovered the bodies of four people.
Officials say a mother and two of her teenage children were shot and killed by a 37-year-old St. Matthews man who later shot and killed himself. Deputies say the incident was a domestic argument that turned violent.
The woman who died has been identified as 37-year-old Shanta Singleton. Her two children who were killed were Essence Stroman, 15, and 12-year-old Trevay Stroman.
The man deputies say was the gunman has not been identified.
Two other children -- ages 18 and 13 -- were at the home during the shooting but escaped.
The 18-year-old was shot in the arm but was treated at a local hospital and will recover, deputies said. The other child was not hurt.
Sheriff Thomas Summers says there is no active threat to the community at this time. He added that domestic violence and mental health are serious issues and help is always available.
“Any incident involving the loss of life is tragic, but in this case the senseless violence is unimaginable,” Summers said. “This entire family and the community are grieving over this senseless act. No one should be capable of this level of violence.”
CCSO and the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.