Funding now available for storm survivors following April 13 tornadoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just three weeks after devastating storms left damage across South Carolina, survivors will now have the opportunity to receive federal assistance.
Officials said more than $1.8 million has been approved for storm survivors in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg, and Pickens counties. These funds include grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans that have been approved for survivors to repair their homes, pay for essential household items, or pay for somewhere to stay if they cannot return to their home.
Those who wish to register are encouraged to provide the following information:
- Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account. This allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
Survivors are also encouraged to contact their insurance agency regarding repairs.FEMA may help with uninsured or underinsured losses.
Anyone who wishes to apply for assistance should visit this website, use the FEMA app, or call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free number is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available to help.
