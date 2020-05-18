Free COVID-19 testing at Richland NE postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Free testing at Richland Northeast High School for COVID-19 has been canceled Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Officials with MUSC said the testing site on 7500 Brookfield Road will reopen on Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if weather permits.
Residents who wish to be tested may use the drive-thru or walk up to be tested.
Testing is free for anyone who wants to be tested.
Residents can also receive free COVID-19 testing at other sites set up by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Here’s a list of those sites:
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. May 21, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 22, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 23, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 29, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 30, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
