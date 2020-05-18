Free COVID-19 testing to be held at Swansea HS on Thursday

By Emery Glover | May 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 4:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in Swansea and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 on May 21.

Town officials have announced testing will take place at the Swansea High School parking lot on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The testing is provided by the Medical University of South Carolina and is free to all who wish to be tested.

For more information, call Swansea Town Hall at 803-568-2835.

To find a testing site near you, visit this link.

