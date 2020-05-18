FIRST ALERT - Strong Storms Possible Today and Tomorrow

HEADLINES
-First Alert Monday and Tuesday for strong showers and isolated strong storms
-Tropical Storm Arthur will move away from the SC coast
-Daytime highs will reach the low 90s for the last time Monday
-An Unsettled Weather pattern will start Monday afternoon and continue through early Thursday.
SUMMARY
A front is approaching the area from the west. The front will increase rain chances starting late tonight. The highest rain chances will arrive late Monday and continue into Tuesday. We are expecting waves of scattered showers and rain totals of 1-2 inches in most areas. There is a Marginal risk of strong storms for the Midlands.
Temperatures will drop from the 90s Monday to the 70s Tuesday-Thursday.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical Storm Arthur, the first tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has winds of 45 mph and movement is to the NNE at 9 mph.
Arthur will stay away from the South Carolina Coast.
