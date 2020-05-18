FIRST ALERT: Alert Days posted through Wednesday for heavy rain, strong storms & minor flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking several rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Midlands. The rain could be heavy. Localized flooding possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
· Tuesday and Wednesday are both Alert Days. We’re tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms both days. Some minor flooding is possible.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday, then in the mid 70s by Wednesday.
· More showers and isolated storms are in your forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday, then the mid 80s Friday.
· Memorial Day Weekend does not look like a washout. However, have your rain gear nearby. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Saturday through Monday.
· We’re also tracking Arthur in the tropics. The storm is expected to weaken over the next several days away from the U.S. east coast.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms across the area. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Minor flooding is a concern for parts of the area. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are both First Alert Days. We’re tracking an ample amount of moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico along with an upper-level low moving in from our northwest. These ingredients will create rounds of showers and storms across the area. Some storms could produce heavy rain and some minor flooding in a few areas. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!
Rain chances are around 60-70% Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Tuesday, then fall into the mid 70s Wednesday.
We have more wet weather in your forecast Thursday and Friday as the upper-level low meanders near the Palmetto. That means, keep your rain gear handy. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday, then the mid 80s Friday.
For your Memorial Day Weekend, we're not expecting a washout, but a few showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
We're also tracking Arthur in the tropics. The storm is expected to move farther away from the U.S east coast and weaken as it moves over cooler ocean waters. Arthur and its remnants do not pose a threat for South Carolina.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (60%). Lows in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
