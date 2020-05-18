Officials investigating shooting that left a mother and her children dead near St. Matthews

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Calhoun County officials are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, May 17 at a residence just outside the city limits of St. Matthews on Bugleflower Lane.
Deputies with Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. and discovered the bodies of four people.
Officials say that a mother and her two teenage children were shot and killed by a 37-year-old St. Matthews man who later shot and killed himself. Deputies say that the incident was a domestic argument that turned violent.
Two other children were at the home during the shooting and were able to escape. One was unharmed and the other sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was treated at a local hospital.
Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers says that there is no active threat to the community at this time and that domestic violence and mental health are serious issues and help is always available.
“Any incident involving the loss of life is tragic, but in this case the senseless violence is unimaginable. This entire family and the community are grieving over this senseless act. No one should be capable of this level of violence," said Summers.
Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin and autopsies are scheduled for the deceased.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
