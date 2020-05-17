Victim in deadly officer-involved shooting incident identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The victim in a deadly shooting in Charleston County has been identified Saturday.
Roy Ogden, 65, died early Friday morning at the scene of a shooting at a rest area on I-26 eastbound from a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said the incident began in Orangeburg County when troopers attempted to stop a vehicle they say was traveling at approximately 104 mph on I-95. He said a pursuit then began that continued onto I-26 towards Charleston. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers in the chase, which ended at the rest area near the College Park Road exit in the Ladson area.
Authorities say Shikeem Wigfall and Kayla Rivera shot Ogden while stealing his vehicle. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.