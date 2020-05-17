Orangeburg officials find missing 66-year-old man after days-long search

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office had good news to share Monday in the search for a missing 66-year-old man.
Donnie Ford was last seen late Friday leaving the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.
He was found “safe and sound” early Monday by a citizen in Jamison who spotted him coming out of a wooded area.
That person was able to hold Ford there and called police.
Deputies took Ford to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out. They said because of his medical conditions they considered him an endangered person, making the search for him more vital.
“I wish the entire county, even the country, could have seen how Orangeburg County came together in finding this man,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “My deputies and I work for the best people and the best community that anyone could ever ask for.”
The sheriff said his deputies never gave up, but many joined the search to find Ford, who is from Barnwell County.
“We had the Jamison Fire Department out there, private citizens loaning us four wheelers, businessman Joe Rich flew his personal helicopter at his own tremendous expense to search for Mr. Ford, SLED was there as well and many others,” Ravenell said. “If you could have seen this massive effort, you’d be so proud to be part of Orangeburg County too.”
The sheriff said Ford has been reunited with his family.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.