MUSC recognizes graduates with drive through graduation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina honored their graduating class for their years of work with a drive-in diploma pick up.
MUSC officials set up a drive-through graduation since the original was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
“They’ve spent four to seven years of their lives getting to this point and it is such a shame that we couldn’t do more,” MUSC Provost Lisa Saladin said. “So we really had to do something and I have to say it’s been an incredible success.”
Today, instead of walking across the stage, graduates drove across the parking lot to get their degrees.
“A lot has changed. We all expected to be able to celebrate all week and kind of spend time with each other,” Graduate Christina Janushevich said. “A lot of our friends couldn’t be here so that’s probably the most disappointing part of it. But MUSC did a great job to make us feel included. We got the degree either way.”
Some dressed up their cars and brought signs celebrating their accomplishments.
The university’s vice president for academic affairs says she calls the class of 2020 her “warrior class.”
“I think some of our graduates feel like somethings been stolen away from them,” Saladin said. “So anything we can do to celebrate all of the graduates, Whether it’s high school graduates, college graduates, anywhere in the area. Let’s just all celebrate what they’ve done and who they are.
The university Is recognizing 675 graduates today.
