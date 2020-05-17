FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are heating up along with the tropics

By Von Gaskin | May 17, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 10:22 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

The heat is on, and the rain will soon follow.

5-17-2020 (Source: WIS Weather)

HEADLINES

-Tropical Storm Arthur will move away from the SC coast

-Daytime highs will reach the low 90s Sunday and Monday

-An Unsettled Weather pattern will start Monday and continue through early Thursday.

SUMMARY

A front is approaching the area from the west. The front will increase rain chances starting late tonight. The highest rain chances will arrive Monday and Tuesday. We are expecting waves of scattered showers and rain totals of 1-2 inches in most areas.

Temperatures will drop from the 90s Sunday and Monday to the 70s Tuesday-Thursday.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the east coast of Florida. It marks the first tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of 5AM the winds were sustained at 40 mph and movement is to the NNE at 9 mph.

Arthur will stay away from the South Carolina Coast.

